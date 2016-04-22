Quantcast



Clyde Fliers boys tennis downs Oak Harbor Rockets

May 12th, 2016   |  

Bellevue Redmen oust Clyde Fliers baseball from sectional tournament

May 12th, 2016   |  

Clyde Fliers baseball notches rare win against Perkins Pirates

May 12th, 2016   |  

Clyde Fliers track and field drops final home meet

May 12th, 2016   |  

Clyde Fliers boys tennis splits pair of matches

May 12th, 2016   |  

Clyde Fliers softball drops heartbreaker to Edison Chargers

May 12th, 2016   |  

Clyde Fliers baseball team’s bats drive in 19 runs in rout of Margaretta

May 12th, 2016   |  

Clyde Fliers boys tennis takes pair of matches

May 12th, 2016 updated: May 12th, 2016.   |  

Clyde Fliers softball drops tough game to Oregon Clay

May 12th, 2016 updated: May 12th, 2016.   |  

Clyde Fliers’ Paula Wollenslegl dominates home invitational

April 22nd, 2016   |  

Clinton, Trump in North Carolina as days to campaign dwindle

8:06 am   |  

RNC: Ohio delegation overjoyed by ‘Down Under’ speech

5:47 pm   |  

Enterprise to close amid financial challenges

11:54 am   |  

Clyde-Green Springs school board officially hire Dennis Haft as superintendent

12:18 pm updated: 12:19 pm.   |  

Clyde-Green Springs Schools set to hire Dennis Haft as superintendent

11:48 am   |  

Great Patriots of Clyde and Green Springs: Glenn Kistler remembers time in Navy

12:04 pm   |  

Cedar Point unleashes Valravn on public

12:03 pm   |  

Clyde girls summer basketball league forming

12:00 pm   |  

Great Patriots of Clyde and Green Springs: Herb Aldrich served as medic in Korean War

11:49 am updated: 11:59 am.   |  

Clyde’s Flier Foundation mulch sale a success, once again

11:44 am updated: 11:58 am.   |  

Bicycle travel enthusiast Colin O’Laughlin stops in Clyde

11:58 am   |  

Clyde VFW post honored for Toys for Tots efforts

11:56 am   |  

Mark Rosche: Clyde community comes together

11:53 am   |  

Tempers flare at Clyde City Council over grain train problem

11:52 am   |  








